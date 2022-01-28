GMBI Chairman, Hundreds of Members Arrested After Riot
jpnn.com, JAWA BARAT - Police have arrested the general chairman and hundreds of members of the Gerakan Masyarakat Bawah Indonesia (GMBI) following a riot that occurred at the West Java Police Headquarters on Thursday (27/1).
West Java Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Ibrahim Tompo said the GMBI chairman was arrested on Friday morning at his residence in Cimenyan district, Bandung regency, shortly after over 700 GMBI members were arrested.
"We are still pursuing several people," said Ibrahim in Bandung, Friday.
Thursday's riot led to the damage of a number of facilities as GMBI members allegedly threw stones in front of the police station.
The arrestees are currently undergoing examination by the West Java Police.
"The investigation will be carried out in a marathon because there are many of them," Ibrahim said. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)
Also See:
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: 731 Anggota GMBI Ditangkap, Sejumlah Tokoh Ikut Diamankan
Police have arrested the general chairman and hundreds of members of the GMBI following a riot.
RELATED NEWS
- DJ Indah Cleo Among 17 Burned to Death in Sorong
- Teacher in Buton Forces Students to Eat Garbage as Punishment
- Nearly 100 Arrested for Illegal Loaning in Pantai Indah Kapuk
- Two Killed in Clashes Between Residents in Central Maluku
- Policeman Gets Jail Time for Allegedly Raping Banjarmasin Student
- Passenger Ship on Samarinda-Parepare Route Catches Fire