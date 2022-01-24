Edy Mulyadi Trending on Twitter, PKS Speaks Out

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Edy Mulyadi has been under spotlight after a video of him calling the new capital city in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, a place for the disposal of the children of genies was circulated online.

Netizens use the hashtag #TangkapEdyMulyadiPKS (#ArrestEdyMulyadiPKS), which has attracted over 20,000 tweets as of Monday (24/1).

The Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) is dragged into the conversation because Edy was a legislative candidate from the party in the 2019 elections.

Also See: Ferdinand Hutahaean Trending on Twitter Amid Blasphemy Allegation

Through its official account on Instagram, @pk_prosperous, PKS spokesman Ahmad Mabruri said that Edy's statement about Kalimantan did not represent the party's stance.

Mabruri said that after the election was over, Edy was no longer active in any level of the party's structure.

"There is absolutely no connection between PKS and his statement," he said.

Mabruri said that the party's stance on the new capital was that conveyed by its spokesperson and members of the legislature.

"Our official stance on the new capital city has been conveyed by faction members in the House of Representatives and the PKS spokesperson in the media," he stressed. (mcr8/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Edy Mulyadi Bikin Heboh, Tagar #TangkapEdyMulyadi Trending, PKS Buka Suara