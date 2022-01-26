One Policeman Shot in Residents Clash in Central Maluku

jpnn.com, MALUKU - A clash broke out at the border between Kariuw village and Ori village in Haruku Island district, Central Maluku regency, Maluku, Wednesday (26/1) morning.

Maluku Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Mohamad Roem Ohoirat said a clash also occurred the day before.

"This morning, the masses clashed again, but now police members were on standby," Ohoirat told JPNN, Wednesday (26/1).

The masses brought firearms. As a result, a policeman was shot.

The Maluku Police could not confirm whether there were residents who were also shot or injured.

"We are still waiting for reports from members in the field," said Ohoirat.

Police suspected that the clashes were triggered by misunderstandings among residents. (cuy/fat/mcr20/jpnn)

