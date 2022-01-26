Aceh Woman Collapses While Receiving 100 Lashes for Zina

JPNN.com

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 – 15:54 GMT+7
An Aceh woman convicted of zina collapsed when being lashed on stage / Credit: Antara, Teuku Dedi Iskandar

jpnn.com, ACEH - A woman convicted of zina (unlawful sexual intercourse), identified with the initials WDS, collapsed when being lashed on stage in the courtyard of the West Aceh District Prosecutor's Office in Meulaboh, Tuesday (25/1).

WDS fell unconscious after the 17th lash. The woman was sentenced to 100 lashes, in accordance with the Qanun Jinayat.

The medical team immediately treated the convict.

Moments later, the convict woke up and was declared healthy.

She then returned to serving the sentence, which was stopped several times because the convict was in pain.

Her male partner, Fajar Wibowo, was also sentenced to 100 lashes.

The innkeepers where the two convicts were raided, Agus Salim and Mahdi, also received 100 lashes in public. Both were found guilty of providing facilities to support the alleged crime.

The execution was witnessed by officials from the West Aceh Forkompimda, the local police, and the Satpol PP. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

