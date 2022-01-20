Jokowi Wants to Strengthen Monitoring of Ponzi Scheme

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has said that he wants to strengthen the monitoring of fraudulent investment practices through the ponzi scheme.

This was conveyed by Jokowi when giving a virtual speech at the Annual Meeting of the Financial Services Industry and the Launching of Indonesia's Green Taxonomy, Thursday (20/1).

"This is our shared task, with the Financial Services Authority (OJK) as the motor. In difficult times, supervision should not be slack because weak supervision will open gaps and opportunities for various modes of financial crime, which will ultimately harm the community," he said.

Jokowi said that while 2021 was a year full of uncertainty and complexity of problems, 2022 would be a momentum to improve economic stability and obtain a well-maintained financial system.

The former Jakarta governor said that the better handling of the pandemic would generate optimism and give greater confidence and trust to the public.

"While the economic performance of the real sector continues to improve, we must remain vigilant about the developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the Omicron variant," he said.

The President also explained that the prolonged pandemic had inflicted deep wounds on certain sectors and disrupted the global supply chain.

"We must continue to monitor the scarcity of food, energy, rising inflation, and rising prices because they will definitely have an impact on our country," he said.