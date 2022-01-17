New Capital City to Become Global Talent Magnet, Says Jokowi

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has said that Indonesia's new capital city in East Kalimantan will become a global talent magnet.

"The new capital will not just be a place for government offices but a new smart metropolis that will become a global talent magnet and a center of innovation," Jokowi said in a virtual event, Monday (17/1).

He stated that the new capital would be a massive transformation and that it would not be just about the physical transfer of government offices.

Also See: Construction of New Capital City Remains Priority in 2022

According to him, the main goal is to build a new smart city that is competitive at the global level, a new locomotive for the country's transformation towards advanced innovation and technology, and a green economy.

The former Jakarta governor added that the new capital would be a city that was healthy, efficient, and productive, as designed from the start.

"Residents will be able to reach anywhere easily, ride bicycles and walk, because there will be zero emission. It will provide world-class security and health services as well as education," said Jokowi. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Jokowi: IKN Baru jadi Magnet Global dan Pusat Inovasi