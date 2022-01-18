Covid-19, Election, New Capital: Sri Mulyani Counts Big Agendas

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The government will soon start the construction of the new capital city.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said the development and the transfer of the new capital would be running in tandem with other agendas and would be completed in five stages.

The most critical stage would be after the law was enacted between 2022 and 2024, she said.

"It will be followed by the second until the fifth stage from 2025 to 2045," Sri said in a press conference in Jakarta, Tuesday (18/1).

Sri said that for the first stage, the government would list the new capital's infrastructure development as an economic recovery program in 2022.

Then, in 2023 and 2024, the new capital agenda will run alongside the preparation for the general election, as well as Covid-19 mitigation, which means the government will need to allocate a large budget, according to Sri.

According to Law Number 2/2020, the 2023 deficit must decrease to 3 percent so that the government can keep it under control in the midst of large budget needs.

"This means that from 2022 to 2024, the handling of Covid-19, the general election, and the new capital city are all listed in the state budget that we design," Sri said. "We will try to maintain this for all." (antara/mcr10/mcr20/jpnn)

