Two G20 Agendas Moved to Jakarta Due to Omicron

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Finance Ministry has moved the venue of two G20 agendas on the financial track from Bali to Jakarta.

This was made in consideration of the development of Covid-19 at the global and national levels, especially with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The government has also conducted a survey on the attendance of the G20 delegates.

The G20 meeting committee secretary I for logistics, Rudy Rahmaddi, said the agendas moved to Jakarta were the 2nd Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) Meeting and the 1st Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting.

The two meetings were originally set to be held in Nusa Dua on February 15-18, 2022.

"The entire agendas for the 2nd FCBD and 1st FMCBG activities, as well as the entire series of preparations, have been cancelled in Bali," said Rudy, Thursday (20/1).

Rudy expressed his appreciation to relevant stakeholders in Bali, who had supported the plan from the start. (mcr28/mcr20/jpnn)

