Moderna Booster Vaccine Now Available in Jakarta
Tuesday, 15 March 2022 – 15:31 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Moderna booster vaccine is now available in Jakarta.
Residents who have received first and second vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine are now able to get booster if they are eligible.
"For the recipients of the Moderna primary vaccine, they can only be boosted with Moderna," Jakarta Health Agency head Widyastuti said in a statement, Tuesday (15/3).
Target participants can get information and register through the JAKI application.
Hospitals or public places that serve booster vaccinations for Moderna dose 1 and 2 are:
1. RSKD Duren Sawit
Every working day at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (200 JAKI quota per day)
2. Tarakan Hospital
