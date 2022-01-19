NasDem Politician Says Ahok Worthy of Leading New Capital

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - NasDem politician Saan Mustopa has argued that several names, including former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, are competent to lead the new capital city, Nusantara.

Besides Ahok, Research and Technology Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro and Banyuwangi Regent Abdullah Azwar Anas are also said to be potential leaders of the new capital.

"I think these names have sufficient capabilities to become the head of authority," Saan, who is also the House Commission II deputy chairman, said at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Wednesday (19/1).

Saan said that the head of authority of Nusantara should be used to work hard and have concepts.

In addition, the head should be a technocrat and capable of building a city.

Nusantara's head of authority will be elected by the President no later than two months after the new capital city bill is enacted. (ast/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: NasDem Nilai Ahok Masih Layak Pimpin Ibu Kota