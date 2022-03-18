Indonesia's Capital Relocation Plan Is Final: Moeldoko

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko has emphasized that the relocation of the country's capital city to East Kalimantan is final, saying that it is a joint decision between the government and the House of Representatives.

According to him, this is regulated in Law Number 3/2022 concerning the state capital. Therefore, the former TNI Commander stated, the transfer of the capital was final and undebatable.

"The transfer of the state capital is final. Let's put aside differences to realize this great ideal," said Moeldoko in a press release in Jakarta, Thursday (17/3).

He stated that the decision had gone through a long process and various derivative regulations had been prepared.

He said that the transfer of the state capital was to end the problem of inequality between Java and other islands that had lasted for decades.

In addition, he said, the transfer of the state capital was also an answer to future challenges, especially the threat of global warming.

The smart forest city concept can be a showcase to the world that Indonesia is ready to change, according to him.

"Again, let's think about the future. We must not leave an Indonesia full of disasters and ignorance about the future of the next generation," said Moeldoko. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

