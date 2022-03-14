President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Stay in Tent in East Kalimantan

english.jpnn.com, KALIMANTAN TIMUR - President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana arrived at the camp site in the new capital city, Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, Monday (14/3).

As seen in the photos distributed by the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi seemed to be checking the location around his tent. Meanwhile, Iriana was already in the tent.

Presidential Secretariat head Heru Budi Hartono in his press statement in Balikpapan, Sunday (13/3) night, said that his party had prepared the needs to support Jokowi's stay.

"We prepared a simple tent, but of course, it didn't compromise his security," Heru said.

Meanwhile, Major General Tri Budi Utomo said that apart from physical security, his party had also taken other prevention efforts from wild animals and diseases, especially malaria.

"There has been fogging there. [...] We have also distributed salt and so on to anticipate reptiles, and we have prepared anti-snake venom, which will also be useful. But, hopefully it won't be used and we're all safe," said the commander. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

