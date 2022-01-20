Police Delay Examination of Ayu Thalia Over Alleged Defamation

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The examination of Instagram celebrity Ayu Thalia over an alleged defamation case has been delayed.

Ayu was reported by Nicholas Sean, the son of former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama.

She was set to undergo an examination on Thursday (20/1).

Also See: Instagram Celebrity in Bali Arrested for Explicit Live Streaming

Ayu's legal team sent a letter to North Jakarta Police investigators to inform her absence.

"She's not feeling well, maybe due to the weather. The rainy season has prolonged. She may have catched a cold," Ayu's attorney, Fredy Limantara, said at the North Jakarta Police Headquarters.

Fredy said the examination would be scheduled for next week.

According to Fredy, Ayu has not said a word after being named a suspect. However, she will follow the legal process.

Police named her a suspect after obtaining two sufficient pieces of evidence.