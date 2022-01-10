Half of Indonesians Already Fully Vaccinated: Jokowi
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has said that 81 percent of Indonesian citizens have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 56 percent have received the second dose.
"Indonesia is among the top five countries that have injected the most doses of vaccine in the world, namely over 288 million doses," Jokowi said in his remarks during the celebration of the 49th anniversary of the PDI-P, Monday (10/1).
The former Jakarta governor said that 29 out of 34 provinces in Indonesia had reached the 70 percent vaccination target.
Also See:
"Even though we managed to control the pandemic, we still have to be careful. We must be aware of the risk caused by the Omicron variant," he said.
The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has been declining after reaching its peak in July 2021. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Jokowi Pamer Capaian Vaksinasi Covid-19 saat HUT PDIP
Jokowi said 56 percent of Indonesians had received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
RELATED NEWS
- Indonesia Has 414 Omicron Cases, Including Those Vaccinated
- Construction of New Capital City Remains Priority in 2022
- Jokowi Revokes Thousands of Mineral, Coal Mining Permits
- Police Probe Witnesses Over Ferdinand Hutahaean's Blasphemy Case
- Jokowi Visits Central Java to Distribute Aid to Street Vendors
- Ferdinand Hutahaean Trending on Twitter Amid Blasphemy Allegation