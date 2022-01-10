Half of Indonesians Already Fully Vaccinated: Jokowi

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has said that 81 percent of Indonesian citizens have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 56 percent have received the second dose.

"Indonesia is among the top five countries that have injected the most doses of vaccine in the world, namely over 288 million doses," Jokowi said in his remarks during the celebration of the 49th anniversary of the PDI-P, Monday (10/1).

The former Jakarta governor said that 29 out of 34 provinces in Indonesia had reached the 70 percent vaccination target.

"Even though we managed to control the pandemic, we still have to be careful. We must be aware of the risk caused by the Omicron variant," he said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has been declining after reaching its peak in July 2021. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

