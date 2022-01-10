Indonesia Has 414 Omicron Cases, Including Those Vaccinated

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesia recorded 75 additional Omicron cases on Saturday (8/1), bringing the total number of detected Omicron cases to 414.

The Health Ministry's Covid-19 vaccination spokesperson, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said 31 of the new cases were locally transmitted, while the others were imported.

Most of the confirmed cases were those who had been vaccinated twice, she added.

"We have to remain vigilant and comply with health protocols even though we have been vaccinated," Nadia said, Sunday (9/1).

The Health Ministry warned of the fast spread of Omicron, appealing to local administrations to strengthen the implementation and monitoring of Covid-19 prevention efforts.

"Let's not follow what happened in India, where the number of confirmed Omicron cases increased from 6,000 to 90,000 in 10 days," said Nadia. (mcr9/mcr20/jpnn)

