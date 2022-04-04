US Has Sent 35.8 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine to Indonesia

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The United States has sent a total of 35.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Indonesia and more than 500 million doses to countries around the world as of March 17.

An additional 3.5 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Jakarta on April 3.

The US has donated more than half a billion doses of vaccine to more than 110 countries in various regions of the world, the US Embassy in Jakarta said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the US Embassy, ??for every dose of vaccine administered in the US, nearly one dose has also been shipped overseas.

The move comes within nine months of delivering on US President Joe Biden's pledge to donate more than 1.2 billion doses of a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine worldwide.

"Vaccines are one of the best ways to control this pandemic. With vaccines, we help protect each other from contagion and return to activity in a healthier and more productive world," said Jeff Cohen, director of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Indonesia.

"The United States is committed to continuing to live up to the spirit of solidarity and partnering with the Indonesian people and our other partners. Together, we will defeat Covid-19," added Cohen.

The US is by far the largest donor to the Covid-19 vaccine global access scheme (COVAX).