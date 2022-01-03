Covid-19 Booster Vaccination Starts on January 12: Minister

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that the Covid-19 booster vaccination will commence on January 12.

"The booster vaccination will run on January 12 for adults over 18 years old according to World Health Organization (WHO) standards," Budi said at a press conference, Monday (3/1).

Only districts and cities that have met certain criteria will receive booster vaccines.

They must have covered at least 70 percent of the first dose vaccination and 60 percent of the second dose.

Budi said that currently, there were 244 districts and cities that had met the requirements.

He explained that the booster vaccine could be given within a period of over six months after the second dose vaccination.

The government targets 21 million people to get the booster vaccine. (mcr9/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Menkes Budi: Vaksin Booster Mulai 12 Januari 2022