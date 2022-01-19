World Parliaments to Convene in Bali to Tackle Climate Crisis

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesia will host the 144th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly & Related Meetings from March 20 to March 24, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Bali.

House of Representatives' Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) chairman Fadli Zon said that the upcoming assembly will raise the theme "Getting to Zero: Mobilizing Parliament to Act on Climate Change".

According to Fadli, Indonesia will take this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact.

"[We will] reaffirm Indonesia's commitment to safeguarding the global climate," he said at a press conference in Jakarta, Wednesday (19/1).

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty on climate change adopted by world leaders at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris, while the Glasgow Climate Pact is the first climate agreement explicitly planning to reduce unabated coal usage, signed last year.

Fadli said that Indonesia would raise four important climate issues at the 144th IPU Assembly.

The first issue is about the importance of keeping global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius. "The IPU will try to push the increase below one degree Celsius," said Fadli.

Second, the capacity of countries to adapt to the effects of climate change must be enhanced.