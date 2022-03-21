Bamsoet Invites World Leaders to Unite in Facing Climate Change
english.jpnn.com, BALI - Peoples Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Bambang Soesatyo, or Bamsoet, invites state officials around the world to unite to face climate change.
According to him, developed countries must dare to invest in developing countries that have the potential for new and renewable energy.
For that, developing countries need parliamentary support from various countries, including those that are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), so that they can move to take concrete actions in the new renewable energy sector.
This was also stated by President Joko Widodo when opening the IPU meeting, which talks on climate change.
"President Jokowi reminded us that we face a terrible thing if we do not dare to mobilize various policies in dealing with climate change, both at the parliamentary and government level," said Bamsoet in Bali, Sunday (20/3) night.
He added that Indonesia was serious about climate change, especially in developing new and renewable energy potential.
One of the efforts the Indonesian government has taken is the issuance of Presidential Regulation Number 98/2021 concerning the carbon economic value.
"The Environment and Forestry Ministry predicts the carbon trading in Indonesia to reach Rp 350 trillion. The magnitude of this economic potential cannot be ignored because Indonesia is able to absorb around 113.18 gigatons of carbon," he said.
MPR Speaker Bambang Soesatyo invites state officials around the world to unite to face climate change.
RELATED NEWS
- Jokowi Stops Packaged Cooking Oil Subsidies
- Haris Azhar, Fatia Maulidiyanti Named Suspects Over Defamation
- Indonesia's Capital Relocation Plan Is Final: Moeldoko
- Jokowi Introduces Custom Motorcycle to MotoGP Racers
- Sigit Asks Police Chiefs to Guard Distribution of Cooking Oil
- Moderna Booster Vaccine Now Available in Jakarta