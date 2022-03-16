Jokowi Introduces Custom Motorcycle to MotoGP Racers

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo introduced his custom motorbike to MotoGP racers at the State Palace, Jalan Medan Merdeka, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (16/3).

This was known through a live streaming on the Presidential Secretary's YouTube channel.

The former Jakarta governor sat on a green motorcycle. Next to him stood Repsol Honda racer Marc Marquez, CEO Dorna, and Cermelo Ezpeleta.

Jokowi explained about the motorbike to the MotoGP racers. Marquez, who stood near Jokowi, listened to his explanation closely.

While holding a helmet, Marquez occasionally chatted with the number one person in Indonesia.

As many as 20 MotoGP racers visited the State Palace to parade around Jakarta before they competed in the Indonesian MotoGP this weekend.

Jokowi's motorbike was manufactured by Kawasaki with the W175 model and has been modified by Katros Garage.

With the new touch, the motorcycle is now equipped with a front fairing that reads RI 1. (ddy/mcr20/jpnn)

