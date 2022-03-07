Sandiaga Celebrates Enea Bastianini's Victory in MotoGP Qatar

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno is celebrating Enea Bastianini's win in the first MotoGP Qatar series, which took place at Losail International Circuit, Lusail, Sunday (6/3) night.

Through his Instagram account, the former Jakarta deputy governor uploaded a photo of the Gresini Racing team racer.

According to Sandiaga, the 24-year-old Italian racer had been waiting for this victory for years.

"This motorbike with the Wonderful Indonesia logo on it managed to occupy its first podium again last night after 16 years of waiting," wrote Sandiaga.

Sandiaga hoped that the Gresini Racing team would continue to bring Indonesia's name to the world.

A number of Indonesian logos such as Wonderful, Antangin, Federal Oli, and KYT were installed on the fairing of the Gresini team.

"Hopefully, this will be a sign that Indonesian tourism will rise after two years of facing economic challenges," the minister said.

Sandiaga also joked that the Gresini Racing team should celebrate its first victory during the upcoming Indonesian MotoGP race, which will take place at the Mandalika Circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara.