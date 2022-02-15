15 Tested Positive for Covid-19 During MotoGP Pre-Season Test

english.jpnn.com, LOMBOK - The MotoGP pre-season test at the Mandalika Circuit officially ended yesterday (13/2).

Unfortunately, 15 foreigners reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 during the pre-season test.

According to Covid-19 national economic recovery committee chairman Airlangga Hartarto, the 15 foreigners included MotoGP officials, journalists, and vendors.

"They are asymptomatic and are currently being isolated," said Airlangga.

The pre-season test, held from February 11 to February 13, applied a bubble mechanism to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Mandalika MotoGP race will take place from March 18 to March 20. (antara/lia/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Kabar Buruk, Tes Pramusim MotoGP Selesai, 15 WNA Terjangkit Covid-19