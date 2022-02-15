15 Tested Positive for Covid-19 During MotoGP Pre-Season Test
english.jpnn.com, LOMBOK - The MotoGP pre-season test at the Mandalika Circuit officially ended yesterday (13/2).
Unfortunately, 15 foreigners reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 during the pre-season test.
According to Covid-19 national economic recovery committee chairman Airlangga Hartarto, the 15 foreigners included MotoGP officials, journalists, and vendors.
"They are asymptomatic and are currently being isolated," said Airlangga.
The pre-season test, held from February 11 to February 13, applied a bubble mechanism to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The Mandalika MotoGP race will take place from March 18 to March 20. (antara/lia/mcr20/jpnn)
