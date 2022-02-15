JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Sports 15 Tested Positive for Covid-19 During MotoGP Pre-Season Test

15 Tested Positive for Covid-19 During MotoGP Pre-Season Test

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 – 10:19 GMT+7
15 Tested Positive for Covid-19 During MotoGP Pre-Season Test - JPNN.com English
A number of MotoGP racers' selfies in Mandalika, Lombok, drew comments from netizens / Credit: ANTARA, HO-dok

english.jpnn.com, LOMBOK - The MotoGP pre-season test at the Mandalika Circuit officially ended yesterday (13/2).

Unfortunately, 15 foreigners reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 during the pre-season test.

According to Covid-19 national economic recovery committee chairman Airlangga Hartarto, the 15 foreigners included MotoGP officials, journalists, and vendors.

Also See:

"They are asymptomatic and are currently being isolated," said Airlangga.

The pre-season test, held from February 11 to February 13, applied a bubble mechanism to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Mandalika MotoGP race will take place from March 18 to March 20. (antara/lia/mcr20/jpnn)

Also See:

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Kabar Buruk, Tes Pramusim MotoGP Selesai, 15 WNA Terjangkit Covid-19

During the MotoGP pre-season test, 15 foreigners reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.
TAGS   covid-19 MotoGP pre-season 15 foreigners Mandalika

RELATED NEWS