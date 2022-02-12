'World's Most Beautiful Circuit': MotoGP Praises Mandalika

english.jpnn.com, LOMBOK TENGAH - The MotoGP team has praised the Mandalika Circuit during the 2022 MotoGP pre-season test.

Through the official MotoGP Twitter account, it argued that the Mandalika Circuit, which is located in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, was one of the most beautiful circuits.

"What an incredible place! The Mandalika Circuit is firmly in the category of most beautiful circuits in the world," it tweeted on Saturday (12/2).

The Mandalika Circuit, officially named the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, is located near the hills and the beach.

On another occasion, Mandalika Circuit MotoGP field commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto announced that the circuit had met the Grade A qualification.

The 2022 MotoGP pre-season test will take place from February 11 to February 13 .

Meanwhile, the MotoGP series will take place from March 18 to March 20. (rdo/mcr20/jpnn)