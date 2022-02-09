21,000 People Sign Petition Rejecting Relocation of State Capital

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - More than 21,000 people have signed a petition against the relocation of Indonesia's capital.

The petition on the change.org website was initiated by 45 community leaders and organized by the Narasi Institute.

It is aimed at President Joko Widodo, the House of Representatives, the Regional Representatives Council, and the Constitutional Court.

The initiators asked Jokowi to stop the plan to relocate the capital for various reasons.

The process of making the new state capital law was flawed, said Didin S. Damanhuri, one of the initiators.

"Many people signing the petition shows that the public feels they are not involved in the transfer and development plan," said Didin in a statement received by JPNN, Wednesday (9/2).

In addition, according to the petition, moving the capital in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic will be inappropriate.

While the people are struggling economically, moving the capital should not be an urgency, the petition says.