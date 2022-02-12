Macron Refuses Kremlin Request for Covid-19 Test While in Russia

JPNN.com

Saturday, 12 February 2022 – 12:53 GMT+7
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, Russia, Monday (7/2) / Credit: ANTARA FOTO, Sputnik, Kremlin via REUTERS, rwa.

english.jpnn.com, RUSIA - French President Emmanuel Macron rejected the Kremlin's request that he undergo a Covid-19 test while in Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin this week.

According to two sources who were with Macron's entourage, the refusal was intended to prevent Russia from stealing Macron's DNA.

As a result, Macron had to keep his distance from Putin during talks about the long-running Ukraine crisis in Moscow.

Observers were struck by images of Macron and Putin sitting across from each other at a four-meter-long table during Monday's talk.

Some diplomats and others said Putin might be in the mood to deliver a diplomatic message.

However, two sources familiar with the French president's health protocol told Reuters that Macron was given a choice: undergo the Russian government's PCR test and be allowed to be close to Putin, or refuse and have to adhere to stricter social distancing rules.

A source referred to the safety concerns of the French leader being tested by Russian doctors.

On Thursday (10/2), three days after Macron and Putin kept their distance in a meeting, the Russian leader welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

