Cinta Laura Accused of Cutting Covid-19 Test Queue

Sunday, 06 February 2022 – 17:59 GMT+7
Cinta Laura / Credit: Ricardo, JPNN

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian celebrity Cinta Laura Kiehl's Instagram account was recently flooded with comments from netizens accusing her of cutting a Covid-19 test queue at Bumame Pharmacy.

Many internet users left sarcastic comments reminding Cinta to stand in line.

However, none of the netizen's comments were answered by the "Guardian Angel" singer.

Previously, a netizen alleged that Bumame had prioritized a celebrity suspected of being Cinta.

In his tweet on Twitter, the netizen said that the celebrity's car was behind him.

However, a health officer prioritized the celebrity to do a Covid-19 test over him.

He even uploaded a portrait of the celebrity when she was served by the officer.

