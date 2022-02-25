Bali Wants to Eliminate Covid-19 Quarantine for Foreign Tourists
english.jpnn.com, DENPASAR - The tourism industry in Bali has begun to revive, with the Ngurah Rai Airport welcoming some international flights from Singapore and Japan.
Three airlines, namely KLM Dutch, Jetstar, and Tigerair, are set to resume their flights to Bali.
On Thursday (5/2), Bali Vice Governor Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati, popularly called Cok Ace, witnessed the Ngurah Rai Airport opened for an international flight for the first time.
"I want to know how bad [tourists] want to visit Bali," said Cok Ace.
He assessed that there were several services that could be improved. For example, the visa application rules are still considered burdensome for potential international tourists.
In addition, the Bali administration encourages the central government to eliminate Covid-19 quarantine and visa-on-arrival policies.
"Bali Governor Wayan Koster and I are fighting against the quarantine and visa-on-arrival rules," he said.
The Bali administration has no power to decide on the two policies since they involve other government agencies. (gie/ket/jpnn)
