MUI Welcomes Ministry's Guideline for Use of Loudspeakers in Mosques

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has said that it welcomes the guideline for the use of loudspeakers in mosques issued by the Religious Affairs Ministry.

The guideline is contained in Religious Affairs Minister's Circular Number 05/2022.

"We appreciate the issuance of the circular as part of the efforts to organize worship activities," said MUI fatwa division head Asrorun Niam Sholeh, Tuesday (22/2).

Niam said the circular was in line with the MUI's stance that worships had a syiar (symbolic) dimension.

"It is necessary to have agreed rules as a common guideline, especially regarding the use of loudspeakers in places of worship," said Niam.

Previously, Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said the circular was a guideline for maintaining community harmony.

"The guideline is published as an effort to increase peace, order, and harmony among members of the community," he said in a press statement, Monday (21/2).

Yaqut said he understood that loudspeakers in mosques were a necessity for Muslims to broadcast their prayer, but he acknowledged that Indonesian people were diverse in terms of religion, belief, and other backgrounds.