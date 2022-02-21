Jokowi Appoints Arief Prasetyo Adi as Head of National Food Agency

JPNN.com

Monday, 21 February 2022 – 18:07 GMT+7
President Jokowi / Credit: Ricardo, JPNN

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has appointed Arief Prasetyo Adi as Head of the National Food Agency (BPN).

Presidential secretary Heru Budi Hartono confirmed the inauguration at the State Palace, Monday (21/2).

"Yes, that's right," Heru told JPNN.com briefly.

BPN is a new institution established after Presidential Regulation Number 66/2021 was issued.

Jokowi signed the Presidential Regulation on July 29, 2021.

The new agency has 11 functions, including coordinating, formulating, and determining food availability policies; stabilizing food supply and prices, food security, and nutrition; and diversifying food consumption.

Before becoming the head of BPN, Arief was the President Director of PT Rajawali Nusantara Indonesia (RNI), a state-owned firm that handles food and trade.

Arief started his career in the food sector in 2015.

