Jokowi Appoints Arief Prasetyo Adi as Head of National Food Agency
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has appointed Arief Prasetyo Adi as Head of the National Food Agency (BPN).
Presidential secretary Heru Budi Hartono confirmed the inauguration at the State Palace, Monday (21/2).
"Yes, that's right," Heru told JPNN.com briefly.
BPN is a new institution established after Presidential Regulation Number 66/2021 was issued.
Jokowi signed the Presidential Regulation on July 29, 2021.
The new agency has 11 functions, including coordinating, formulating, and determining food availability policies; stabilizing food supply and prices, food security, and nutrition; and diversifying food consumption.
Before becoming the head of BPN, Arief was the President Director of PT Rajawali Nusantara Indonesia (RNI), a state-owned firm that handles food and trade.
Arief started his career in the food sector in 2015.
