Jokowi Appoints Bahlil Lahadalia as Temporary ESDM Minister
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has appointed Bahlil Lahadalia, the Investment Minister and the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board head, as the temporary Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Minister.
His special staff member, Tina Talisa, confirmed the information.
The appointment was based on a letter from the State Secretary dated February 3.
"This morning, Friday, February 4, an inaugural meeting of the ad interim ESDM Minister was held with all echelon I officials within the ministry," said Tina.
Tina further said that Bahlil would hold the temporary position for the next few days.
ESDM Minister Arifin Tasrif is reportedly undergoing self-isolation after being exposed to Covid-19. (mcr28/mcr20/jpnn)
