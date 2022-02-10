Jokowi Welcomes French Armed Forces Minister's Visit to Jakarta

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo received a visit from French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (10/2).

Florence was accompanied by Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto during the meeting with Jokowi. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and French Ambassador to Indonesia Olivier Chambard were also present.

They discussed a number of issues, including defense cooperation between the two countries.

Jokowi approved the signing of several memorandums of understanding on defense cooperation, including cooperation in submarine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), satellite procurement, and the production of large-caliber ammunition.

"I hope that defense cooperation will focus on not only purchasing defense equipment but also joint development and production, technology transfer, and investment in the defense industry," Jokowi said.

Jokowi also hoped that negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Indonesia and the European Union could progress under the French presidency.

At the same time, the President asked for France's support for Indonesia's G20 presidency.

Jokowi also discussed the Indo-Pacific cooperation. Jokowi and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to make the Indo-Pacific a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.