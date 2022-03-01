Manpower Minister Discusses G20 Events with Yogyakarta Governor

english.jpnn.com, YOGYAKARTA - Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah met with Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X at the Wilis Kepatihan Building, Yogyakarta Governor's Office, on Thursday (24/2) to prepare for G20 events.

The city of Yogyakarta will become the venue for the second employment working group (EWG) meeting from May 10 to May 12.

Previously, the first EWG meeting was held virtually from March 8 to March 10 in Jakarta.

"In this afternoon's meeting, we ask for the support of Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X and the people of Yogyakarta for the EWG meeting," said Ida.

Ida assessed that Yogyakarya was one of the provinces that cared about the development of MSMEs, spurring a lot of jobs.

The Manpower Ministry expects the same commitment for people with disabilities, in line with the main issues discussed in the EWG meetings.

On the sidelines of the second EWG meeting in Yogyakarta, the Manpower Ministry will hold several events such as seminars on sustainable job creation, MSME exhibitions, and community work training center (BLK) exposes.

According to the minister, these activities correspond to the first priority issue of the second EWG meeting, namely sustainable job creation by promoting entrepreneurship and supporting MSMEs.