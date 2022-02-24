Ukraine Urges Turkish President to Block Russian Ships

english.jpnn.com, KYIV - Ukraine has asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships, Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, said on Thursday (24/2).

Bodnar also wants sanctions against Moscow after Russia launched a massive ground and air strike against its neighbour.

Turkey, a NATO member state that shares the Black Sea border with Ukraine and Russia, opposes the sanctions but calls Russia's actions against Ukraine unacceptable.

Also See: Indonesia Develops Plan to Evacuate Citizens in Ukraine

Under the 1936 pact, Ankara had control of both straits and could restrict the passage of warships if threatened or during times of war.

"We are calling for the airspace, Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits to be closed. We have conveyed our relevant demand to the Turkish side. At the same time, we want sanctions imposed on the Russian side," Bodnar said at a press conference in Ankara.

Earlier, Erdogan repeated his offer to become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

According to him, Turkey, which has good relations with the two, will take steps that do not jeopardize their bilateral relations.

Erdogan called on Ukraine and Russia to resume talks and said NATO had to "determine its stance". (ant/dil/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Rusia Menyerang, Ukraina Tuntut Erdogan Segera Bertindak