Saudi Arabia Fosters Ties with Russia Despite Ukraine Crisis

english.jpnn.com, RIYADH - While the United States and its allies, as well as a number of other countries, have imposed economic sanctions, Saudi Arabia has reiterated its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement with Russia.

As is known, Russia is becoming a common enemy because of its actions invading Ukraine last week.

However, Saudi Arabia, which has been considered one of the main US allies in the Middle East, doesn't seem to have the same opinion as the White House on this issue.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman briefly discussed the issue and the Kingdom's stance with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"In this regard, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's keenness on the stability and balance of oil markets and the Kingdom's commitment to the OPEC Plus agreement," the agency added.

OPEC+ members - a group of 23 countries led by Saudi Arabia and including Russia - will meet Wednesday to discuss easing taps, just days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent crude soaring past $100 a barrel.

The 13 OPEC members will join their 10 allies in the OPEC+ group at a teleconference meeting.

While Saudi Arabia is seen as the original kingpin of OPEC member states, Russia is a major player among the 10 other countries that make up OPEC+.