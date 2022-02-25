UN Secretary General Condemns Russian Attack on Ukraine

english.jpnn.com, MOSCOW - The United Nations (UN) has responded to Russia's recent attack on Ukraine.

Russia has started the invasion by firing missiles and landing its troops on the Ukrainian coastline. An explosion was heard near the main airport of Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday (24/2) morning local time.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops.

"In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of this century," Guterres said, as quoted by Al Jazeera, Thursday (24/2).

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenza said his country was indeed carrying out a special operation.

However, he said this military operation was not aimed at sparking a world war.

Also See: Indonesia Develops Plan to Evacuate Citizens in Ukraine

"Its goal will be to defend people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide by the Kyiv regime," said Nebenza.

He claimed the action was in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.