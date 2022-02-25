Indonesia Expresses Concern Over Ukraine-Russia Conflict

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah conveyed the Indonesian government's concern over the armed conflict in Ukraine.

"[The ministry] emphasizes that international law and the United Nations Charter regarding the territorial integrity of a country and condemns any actions that clearly constitute a violation of the territory and sovereignty of a country," said Teuku at a press conference, Thursday (24/2).

The Foreign Ministry, he continued, emphasized that all parties should continue to carry out negotiations and diplomacy and prioritize a peaceful settlement to stop conflicts.

"The Indonesian Embassy has taken the necessary steps to save Indonesian citizens in Ukraine, according to the contingency plan that has been prepared," said Teuku.

Russia started the invasion of Ukraine and fired missiles at a number of cities. An explosion was heard near the main airport of Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday (24/2) morning local time.

In addition, Russia has also landed troops on the eastern coast of Ukraine. (mcr9/mcr20/jpnn)

