Indonesia Develops Plan to Evacuate Citizens in Ukraine

Thursday, 24 February 2022 – 18:42 GMT+7
Ukrainian soldiers / Credit: Reuters

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian Foreign Ministry has stated that as many as 138 Indonesian citizens in Ukraine are safe.

"We urge Indonesian citizens there to stay calm and stay alert and continue to communicate with the Indonesian Embassy," said the ministry's director of protection for Indonesian citizens and legal entities, Judha Nugraha, at a press briefing in Jakarta, Thursday (24/2).

Judha said that most of the 138 Indonesian citizens were in Kyiv, while the rest were scattered in several other regions.

The Indonesian citizens consist of migrant workers, manufacturers, and students, as well as those married to local citizens.

"There are 11 Indonesian citizens living in eastern Ukraine, including Donetsk and Luhansk," said Judha.

Judha said the government was developing a contingency plan to anticipate an escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"We follow the latest developments and evaluate every minute," he said.

The contingency plan is being established with intensive coordination between the Indonesian Embassy in Kyiv and the Indonesian government. The plan includes three stages based on the level of emergency.

