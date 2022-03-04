80 Indonesians in Ukraine Return to Homeland

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian government has repatriated 80 Indonesians from Ukraine.

Immigration directorate general spokesman Arya Pradhana Anggakara said the evacuees arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten, Thursday (03/03) at 05.10 p.m.

"In addition to 80 Indonesian citizens, there were three foreigners whose families are Indonesians," Arya said.

He said the repatriation process went smoothly and was in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.

Upon arrival, the evacuees were immediately directed to the Holding Bay area to undergo a medical examination.

After that, they went through an immigration check at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal 2.

"The entire process of immigration checks was also carried out in accordance with health protocols set by the Covid-19 task force," Arya said.

The Indonesian citizens departed from Bucharest at 08.23 p.m. local time on the previous day.