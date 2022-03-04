80 Indonesians in Ukraine Return to Homeland
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian government has repatriated 80 Indonesians from Ukraine.
Immigration directorate general spokesman Arya Pradhana Anggakara said the evacuees arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten, Thursday (03/03) at 05.10 p.m.
"In addition to 80 Indonesian citizens, there were three foreigners whose families are Indonesians," Arya said.
He said the repatriation process went smoothly and was in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.
Upon arrival, the evacuees were immediately directed to the Holding Bay area to undergo a medical examination.
After that, they went through an immigration check at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal 2.
"The entire process of immigration checks was also carried out in accordance with health protocols set by the Covid-19 task force," Arya said.
The Indonesian citizens departed from Bucharest at 08.23 p.m. local time on the previous day.
The Indonesian government has repatriated 80 Indonesians from Ukraine.
RELATED NEWS
- Manpower Ministry Revises Controversial JHT Policy
- Under Rizieq's Command, 212 PA Ready to Storm Gus Yaqut's Office
- General Andika Perkasa Tests Positive for Covid-19
- Indonesia Sets New Quarantine Policies for International Travelers
- Presidential Advisor Arifin Panigoro Dies at 76
- Manpower Ministry to Launch Job Loss Benefit for Laid-Off Workers