Citra Andy Withdraws Her Alleged Harassment Case

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The alleged harassment case involving Instagram celebrity Citra Andy has ended peacefully.

Citra has even withdrawn the report, which was filed against Aufar Hutapea's friend.

On her Instagram account, Citra wrote that she was grateful for the help of many parties, which has brought this case to the attention of the public.

"I would like to thank all my friends, including media friends, who have been helping me make the case viral since I reported to the Medan Police," she said.

Citra said she had met with the alleged perpetrator, who admitted his actions and was willing to take responsibility.

"I consider the request of the perpetrator and sincerely moving on from the incident," said Citra.

Aufar even reported Citra to the police on suspicion of defamation.

However, it remains unclear whether Aufar's report has been retracted. (chi/mcr20/jpnn)

