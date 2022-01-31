Bali Police Investigate Porn Video Involving Instagram Celebrity
jpnn.com, BALI - A pornographic video involving an Instagram celebrity has circulated on social media and shocked the public.
The scene was allegedly taken at a hotel in Bali. This is known from the hotel's name written on the pillow shown in the video.
The Instagram celebrity is reportedly a college student.
The circulation of the video received the attention of the Bali Police.
Bali Police criminal investigation director Senior Commissioner Hendri Fiuser said the police were investigating the spread of the video.
"We are still investigating the time and place it was taken and who were involved in the video. We cannot speculate too far," said Hendri. (mcr20/jpnn)
