IPW Urges for Fairness in Habib Bahar, Denny Siregar Cases

jpnn.com, JAWA BARAT - The Indonesia Police Watch (IPW) has urged the West Java Police to be fair in handling the cases of Habib Bahar and Denny Siregar.

Bahar has been named a suspect for spreading hoax. He was detained by the West Java Police after undergoing a 10-hour examination on Monday (3/1).

Meanwhile, Denny was reported by the Tasikmalaya Mujahid Forum to the Tasikmalaya Police on July 2, 2020 for insult and defamation.

"The West Java Police must be professional and fair in processing these cases," said IPW chairman Sugeng Teguh Santoso, Tuesday (4/1).

In order to avoid distrust, investigators are required to be transparent with the progress of investigation, according to Sugeng.

The IPW also noted that there were two reports of Bogor residents being abused by police personnel. After almost two years since the reports, the case progress remains unclear.

Sugeng asked the West Java Police chief to pay attention to a number of cases that had been questioned by the public.

"If necessary, the police chief can remove investigators from cases that are stalled," added Sugeng. (cr3/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: IPW Soroti Kinerja Polda Jawa Barat Terkait Penanganan Kasus Bahar bin Smith dan Denny Siregar