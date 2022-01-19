Gaga Muhammad Sentenced to 4.5 Years for Laura Anna's Accident

JPNN.com

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 – 16:25 GMT+7
Gaga Muhammad at the East Jakarta District Court, Tuesday (4/1) / Credit: Firda Junita, JPNN

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Laura Anna's ex-lover, Gaga Muhammad, has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for the accident that left Laura paralyzed before she died.

The verdict was read at the East Jakarta District Court on Wednesday (19/1).

Gaga was found guilty of being negligent in driving, which caused the accident.

In addition to jail time, Gaga was fined Rp 10 million.

The verdict was the same as the public prosecutor's demand.

The accident involving Laura and Gaga occurred in December 2019.

As a result, Laura suffered a spinal cord injury.

She passed away on December 15, 2021. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

