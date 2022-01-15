Vidi Aldiano, Sheila Dara Tie the Knot

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Oxavia Aldiano, popularly known as Vidi Aldiano, and his girlfriend of six years, Sheila Dara, are now officially married.

The sacred moment was streamed live on Vidi's YouTube account on Saturday (15/1).

The "Nuansa Bening" singer gave a handsome amount of dowry to Sheila.

"Oxavia Aldiano, I marry you to my biological daughter, Sheila Dara, with a dowry of 1,000 US dollars and 501 pounds in cash," said Sheila's father.

If converted to rupiah, the dowry value reaches Rp 24 million.

Vidi and Sheila started dating in 2016.

Vidi proposed to Sheila in May 2021 and got engaged on December 1, 2021.

Vidi is an Indonesian singer, songwriter, actor, and presenter. He was appointed the Indonesian AIDS Ambassador in 2015 and 2016.