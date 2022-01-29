Trans Singer Reaps Controversy for Wanting to Be Buried Female

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian singer, presenter, and comedian Dorce Gamalama, who is a trans woman, has reaped controversy after expressing her wish to be buried as a female.

The 58-year-old is reportedly suffering from Alzheimer's disease in the middle of recovering from diabetes.

Lecturer Gus Miftah wished Dorce a speedy recovery, but he also criticized her will.

"I heard that [Dorce] has several wills, including dismissing the 40-day tahlil ceremony and being buried as a woman," Gus said on the OFFICIAL NITNOT YouTube channel.

According to Al-Hujurat, God created only two sexes, male and female, he said. Then, in fiqh, there is a third gender called Khunsa, according to Gus.

"The problem is that if [Dorce] wants to be considered a girl or a boy, [Dorce] must undergo a medical analysis," he said.

Gus said Dorce should "return to the nature" after death. (chi/mcr20/jpnn)

