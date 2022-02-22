Singer Ashanty Shares Moments with First Grandchild

JPNN.com

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian singer Ashanty shared her moments with her first grandchild, whom she called Baby A.

Through her Instagram account, Ashanty uploaded her photo with the baby girl, who is Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar's first child.

In the photo, Ashanty, wearing an all pink outfit, is holding the baby girl.

She said her first grandchild was born on a beautiful date, February 22, 2022.

"Our beloved grandchild, the perfect light, has been born. Baby A is a beautiful girl," wrote Ashanty on her Instagram account, Tuesday (22/2).

Baby A was born with a weight of 3.322 grams and a height of 48 centimeters.

Ashanty, a mother of two, expressed her gratitude for the prayers and support given for her daughter. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

