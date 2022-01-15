Fico Fachriza's Arrest for Drug Abuse: What You Need to Know

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesia comic Fico Fachriza has been arrested for drug abuse.

Fico was arrested at his residence in the Pancoran Mas area, Depok, West Java, Thursday (13/1).

The police found a pack of cigarettes containing a total of 1.45 grams of synthetic tobacco.

According to the police, Fico has been consuming synthetic tobacco for almost six years.

This was revealed by Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan, Friday (14/1).

"According to his confession, FF has been consuming synthetic tobacco since 2016," said Zulpan.

Fico admitted to taking drugs because he had trouble sleeping, Zulpan added.

Fico has been charged with Article 112 and Article 127 of Law Number 35/2009 concerning narcotics.