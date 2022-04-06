Singer Dewi Perssik Opens Up About Past Miscarriage

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Singer Dewi Perssik denied rumors that she had an abortion and said that she had a miscarriage instead.

"I had a miscarriage, not an abortion," said Dewi in a KH Infotainment show on YouTube, Wednesday (6/4).

The "Mimpi Manis" singer said that she had a miscarriage when she was still married to fellow dangdut singer Saipul Jamil.

Also See: Singer Maia Estianty Rushed to Hospital Due to GERD

According to Dewi, the incident was known to many people.

"You have a digital footprint when I was with Mas Saipul Jamil," she explained.

Dewi challenged people who accused her of abortion to provide evidence.

"There must be evidence," added Dewi. (ded/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Dewi Perssik: Aku Pernah Keguguran, Tetapi Bukan Aborsi