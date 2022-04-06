Singer Dewi Perssik Opens Up About Past Miscarriage
Wednesday, 06 April 2022 – 16:10 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Singer Dewi Perssik denied rumors that she had an abortion and said that she had a miscarriage instead.
"I had a miscarriage, not an abortion," said Dewi in a KH Infotainment show on YouTube, Wednesday (6/4).
The "Mimpi Manis" singer said that she had a miscarriage when she was still married to fellow dangdut singer Saipul Jamil.
According to Dewi, the incident was known to many people.
"You have a digital footprint when I was with Mas Saipul Jamil," she explained.
Dewi challenged people who accused her of abortion to provide evidence.
"There must be evidence," added Dewi. (ded/mcr20/jpnn)
