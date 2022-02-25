Indonesian Singer Yus Yunus Dies at 59

JPNN.com

Elvy Sukaesih (left) and the late Yus Yunus / Credit: Instagram (@elvy_sukaesih)

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Senior musician Yus Yunus passed away on Friday (25/5) early morning.

The news was revealed by fellow singer Elvy Sukaesih through her personal Instagram account.

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihirojiun [We belong to God and to God we shall return]," said Elvy.

Yus, who was born on September 19, 1962, had collaborated with a number of artists, including Iis Dahlia.

In 1992, Yus and Iis released an album entitled "Supir Taxi dan Gadis Desa".

He was also involved in the world of politics.

Yus once ran as a candidate for House member with the National Mandate Party (PAN) in the Lumajang-Jember constituency.

"Hopefully, [he] was given forgiveness, mercy, and blessing from God," added Elvy. (mar1/mcr20/jpnn)

