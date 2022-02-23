Mawar AFI's Ex-Husband Marries His Child's Nanny After Divorce

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Rumours about Indonesian singer Mawar AFI's divorce from her husband, Steno Ricardo, because of a third person circulated on social media.

Steno's attorney, Marganda H. Hutagalung, denied the information. He said that his client had never cheated on Mawar AFI while they were in marriage.

"The affair never happened," said Marganda, Tuesday (22/2).

Also See: Singer Ashanty Shares Moments with First Grandchild

However, he asserted that his client had remarried after a divorce from the singer.

"Essentially, Steno's second marriage was carried out after the previous marriage had officially broken up," said Marganda.

Steno is reportedly married to his child's nanny.

"Regarding the reason for remarriage, of course it's a private matter and not for public consumption," Marganda added. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Mantan Suami Mawar AFI Akui Menikahi Pengasuh Anaknya, Tetapi... saipul