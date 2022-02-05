Singer Jacky Hasan Dies of Brain Tumor
Saturday, 05 February 2022 – 17:20 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Senior singer Jacky Hasan passed away on Saturday (5/2) due to a brain tumor.
The news was revealed by dangdut singer Elvy Sukaesih through her personal Instagram account.
"[Jacky] passed away today, Saturday, February 5, at five o'clock in the morning," said Elvy.
Separately, RC Creative manager Roy Chandra confirmed the information.
Jacky died after being hospitalized for two weeks.
"He had a tumor. There was a lump inside his head," said Roy.
Jacky's body will be buried Saturday afternoon at the Karet Kebembem Public Cemetary, Central Jakarta. (mar1/mcr20/jpnn)
